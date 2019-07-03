Deputy Mayor McKillop attends Somme Commemoration in France

DEPUTY Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Council Alderman Sharon McKillop travelled on Monday (July 1) to represent the Council at the Battle of the Somme commemorations in France.

Alderman McKillop said, “I was humbled and privileged to attend the RBL ceremony at Thiepval Memorial, The Somme Association ceremony at the Ulster Memorial Tower and Guillemont in France to commemorate the Battle of the Somme on Monday.

“The service was very poignant as people from across the globe joined together to remember the supreme sacrifice paid by so many, to ensure we could enjoy the freedoms we have today. I was able to remember my great Uncle Rifleman John McLean of 12 Bn., Royal Irish Rifles, who was included on the memorial as one of the missing. He died aged 19 on 1st July 1916.

“In my capacity as Deputy Mayor I was grateful to be able to lay a wreath on behalf of all citizens of the Council borough in remembrance.

“Many who died on that day, 103 years ago, were men who fought together regardless of the background, class or creed and therefore it was important that each are remembered for their sacrifice for us today.”