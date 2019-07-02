Paisley could face another Parliamentary Standards investigation after latest luxury holiday debacle

NORTH Antrim MP Ian Paisley could have to face another investigation by the Parlimentary Commissioner for Standards after allegations aired on last week's BBC 'Spotlight'.

Local MLA's Robin Swann and Philip McGuigan, among others have written to the parliamentary Commissioner for Standards over the latest allegations with Mr Paisley himself telling the BBC to had over their evidence.

The programme alleged that a family holiday at the luxury Coco Bodu Hithi resort in the Maldives in the Autumn of 2016 was paid for by a Minister in the Maldivian Government.

