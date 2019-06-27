McKillop: Pride flag should fly despite DUP disrespect

SDLP Councillor Margaret Anne McKillop has slammed a ‘petty’ decision by the DUP to walk out of a council meeting before a vote of flying the Pride Flag in solidarity with LGBT+ people across Causeway Coast and Glens Council.

The walkout left the meeting inquorate prompting a further council meeting to take a decision.

Cllr McKillop said: “The childish antics of the DUP on Causeway Coast and Glens Council this week were utterly disrespectful to the LGBT+ community in our district and fall far beneath the standard of any elected representative.

“As I seconded a motion to fly the rainbow pride flag in solidarity with LGBT+ people in our community, the DUP staged a mass walkout leaving the Council inquorate and unable to take a decision. It is the height of disrespect.

“If parties don’t like a proposal, they are perfectly entitled to vote against it but to throw a tantrum like this and derail the democratic process because you aren’t getting your way is incredible. It says much more about the character of the DUP than anything else.

“We will bring this proposal back and it will be heard. People in our community deserve to know that this council has their back regardless of their colour, creed, identity or sexual orientation.