Rasharkin Free Presbyterian Minister in intensive care in Austria

RASHARKIN Free Presbyterians with many from further afield have been reeling from the news that their Minister Rev Kevin McLeod is lying in intensive care in an Austrian hospital.

Rev McLeod was stricken down by a massive bleed on the brain while on holiday in Austria last weekend.

He is currently in Salzburg hospital but the good news is that he is now sitting up in bed and making progress.

His wife Thelma posted a moving thanks and update to members of the congregation yesterday morning (Tuesday) on the church's Facebook page.

Mrs McLeod said: “I would like to give thanks to the Lord for His help, strength and grace in these past difficult days.

“I would also like to say a sincere thank you to all those who are praying for my husband and myself.

“Kevin is in intensive care at Salzburg hospital here in Austria. I am thankful for the wonderful Doctors and nurses who are looking after him.

“He has a massive bleed on the left side of his brain which has resulted in his being paralysed on his right side. He can't speak but I have been assured that,given time, his speech should return."

GOOD FORM

Posting to the congregation again earlier this afternoon, she said: “I walked into ICU today to see the wonderful sight of my husband out of bed!!!! He was in good form but tires very easily.

“He must stay in ICU until he can achieve 2 full days of good, even blood pressure. As yet it hasn't happened so we would value your prayers that this would happen sooner than later. And yet I know the Lord's timing is best.

“The bleed diminishes about 1mm a day so it's a slow process. He will not be able to fly home just yet as the haemorrhage is still "fresh" and will be for probably another week.

“Kevin is talking and though his speech is quite slurred we could make out some of what he was saying. He still has no movement on his right side.

“Thank you again for all your prayers and messages. I read your wee messages to Kevin and he is greatly touched by them. You have been a blessing to us both xx

In another post Mr Paul Olphert described Rev McLeod as “one of the most prolific preachers of our time.”

“While I have posted a plea for prayer on a number of occasions I feel the need to request prayer again as with many other friends and colleagues of the Lords servant has done over the past few days," he said.