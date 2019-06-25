Political war of words after ‘Soldier F’ banner erected in Ballymoney

The ‘Soldier F’ banner being re-erected in Ballymoney last Friday. SPB26-23.

A POLITICAL war of words has surfaced after a ‘Soldier F’ banner was erected in Ballymoney last Friday (June 21).
The sign, featuring the Parachute Regiment emblem, is the latest to appear after the decision to prosecute a paratrooper for the murders of two people on Bloody Sunday.
Pictures from the scene show PSNI officers standing by as the banner is put up on John Street.

The banner had originally been put up several weeks before but had come down due to wind and was being re-erected. 
Describing the move as "intimidatory and offensive" Sinn Fein MLA Philip McGuigan  has asked the PSNI to explain why they "stood by and watched" as the banner was  in put up.
DUP Alderman John Finlay has signalled his full support for the erection of a banner in Ballymoney supporting soldier F, and has accused Sinn Fein’s Philip McGuigan of hypocrisy.

