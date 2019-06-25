DUP block Bushmills P&R proposal as leaked report sidelines Sweeney's scheme

DISAPPOINTMENT has been expressed after a proposal aimed at alleviating traffic congestion at the Giant's Causeway and Bushmills was opposed at the committee stage by the DUP.

In a meeting closed to the public, DUP Cllr Sharon McKillop described a confidential ‘Bushmills Arrival Hub Feasibility Study’ report that concluded that the much needed Park & Ride facility would be best located at Dundarave Car Park in the middle of the village, as “flawed” and was “an undemocratic process."

The unratified minutes also reveal that the vote recommending the adoption of the report was tied at four apiece, with UUP, SDLP and Alliance councillors in favour, the DUP against with meeting Chair DUP Cllr Aaron Callan using his casting vote to block the move.

Alliance Councillor Chris McCaw, who proposed the recommendation, said: “An Arrival Hub in the centre of the village would also bring economic benefit. My proposal was for us to adopt a report, which studied three different sites and recommended Dundarave due to its accessibility and public transport connections."

Though the report has not, as yet, been adopted there has been a storm of speculation, with accompanying concern that the Dundarave plan opposed by the DUP would require the re-location of the Sgt Robert Quigg VC Memorial statue.

Community activist's have called for transparency with a public meeting held in the village last night (Monday).

Both council and councillors have sought to re-assure the public.

*For full coverage, including details contained in the leaked confidential report, see This week's Chronicle, in shops now.