Stroke services come under the spotlight

Stroke services come under the spotlight

Causeway Hospital.

Julie Magee

Reporter:

Julie Magee

Email:

julie.magee@thechronicle.uk.com

CONTROVERSIAL proposals for a radical shake-up of stroke services in Northern Ireland will come under the spotlight at Coleraine's Lodge Hotel next month.
A councillor, who has flagged up his concerns over Causeway hospital not being featured in the planned overhaul, is urging residents to make their voices heard on Monday, July 1.
The Department of Health has published details of 'public engagement' events across the province as part of a 12-week consultation.

*For full story see this week's paper in shops now.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

'Mindless and disgraceful act'

The large political poster board blackened and charred after the arson attack in the early hours of last Friday morning.

'Mindless and disgraceful act'

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354