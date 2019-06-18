McQuillan seeks legal advice over party fall out

McQuillan seeks legal advice over party fall out

Cllr Adrian McQuillan, currently suspended from the DUP.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

COUNCILLOR Adrian McQuillan says he is consulting lawyers over the DUP's decision to suspend him from the party.
Mr McQuillan was elected in the Bann district of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough at the local government poll last month.
The election marked a return to representative politics for the former MLA who lost his Stormont seat in 2017.
Though the party is saying nothing, it's understood he is being disciplined for ignoring the party's vote management strategy aimed at increasing their quota of seats in the area form two to three
“I'm disappointed with the decision,” he told the Chronicle.
“They conducted an investigation with which I co-operated fully. However, it seems they haven't taken any account of my version of events...

*For full story see this week's Chronicle in shops now. 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

'Mindless and disgraceful act'

The large political poster board blackened and charred after the arson attack in the early hours of last Friday morning.

'Mindless and disgraceful act'

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354