McQuillan seeks legal advice over party fall out

COUNCILLOR Adrian McQuillan says he is consulting lawyers over the DUP's decision to suspend him from the party.

Mr McQuillan was elected in the Bann district of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough at the local government poll last month.

The election marked a return to representative politics for the former MLA who lost his Stormont seat in 2017.

Though the party is saying nothing, it's understood he is being disciplined for ignoring the party's vote management strategy aimed at increasing their quota of seats in the area form two to three

“I'm disappointed with the decision,” he told the Chronicle.

“They conducted an investigation with which I co-operated fully. However, it seems they haven't taken any account of my version of events...

