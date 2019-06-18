Inferno devours 'historic' builders merchants

A CLOUGHMILLS woman has described the 'disbelief' and 'sadness' among onlookers as the well known JP Corry Ltd premises on the A26 went up in flames right before their eyes.

Thankfully no one was injured, with a NIFRS statement released yesterday afternoon describing the cause of the fire as “accidental” with “no reported injuries and all persons are accounted for.”

Knockahollet resident Jacqui Kirkpatrick saw the inferno develop from behind the police cordon.

She told The Chronicle:

“The fire was spreading quicker than the Fire Brigade could fight it as you could see that both the front and the back of the building were well alight at that time.

*For full story see this week's Chronicle in shops now.