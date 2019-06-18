Cold and soaked on Ballymoney Platform Two

TRANSLINK have agreed to order replacement panels for the shelter on Platform Two at Ballymoney Railway Station after multiple complaints have been raised with The Chronicle by frequent users of the facility.

One person described it as “absolutely no use” claiming that vandalized glass panels had not been replaced, with another saying that getting soaked was “inevitable” during windy rainy conditions in stark contrast to the indoor seating available on Platform One.

