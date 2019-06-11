Sharon runs that extra mile

A BALLYMONEY woman has completed her first marathon and raised some valuable funds in the process.



Sharon Kerr, who now lives in Ballyclare, took to the streets of Belfast and ran 26.2 miles with the help and support of her family and friends.



Sharon wanted to make the experience even more memorable as she raised funds for Friends of the Cancer Centre.



Speaking to The Chronicle, the mother-of-two was delighted to surpass her fundraising target of £500 - by more than three times over!



“I chose Friends of the Cancer Centre as my charity due to having a family member who had went through Cancer treatment and I felt I wanted to give something back,” she added.



“I’m totally delighted with the amount raised as my target was £500 and I raised just over three times this amount.



“Initially I set up a JustGiving page and shared the details on my Facebook Page and then I got some sponsor forms so my parents were able to collect donations from friends and family members in the Ballymoney area who are not on Facebook.”

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*