Helping those who helped Hannah

THE family of a young girl who spent four months in the Neonatal Unit in Antrim, has thanked their church family for coming together to raise thousands in support of this vital facility.



James and Heather Nutt described the way their fourth child, Hannah was cared at the unit as 'absolutely amazing.'



Speaking to the Chronicle, Heather said: “The work done at the Neonatal Unit is absolutely amazing, it wasn't only Hannah who was looked after, but our whole family.



“They were lovely to work with and there was a lovely atmosphere.



“At Christmas they let the family come in and we were all together, they knew our other kids by name and from that point of view it was really excellent as well.”



Keen to show their appreciation, the congregation of Mosside Presbyterian Church had organised a 'Big Breakfast' event in the church hall last September.



*Full story in this week's Chronicle*