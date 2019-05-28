THE widow of an American visitor killed in a Gracehill Road car crash, in which she herself suffered multiple fractures, has spoken exclusively to The Chronicle about coming to terms with her terrible loss.

“I still struggle everyday. I still cry everyday, I will miss Michael forever,” are the words of Caroline Monroe whose dream honeymoon to North Antrim with new husband Michael was turned into a nightmare on September 25 last year.

Last week there was yet another serious accident at the same Gracehill and Bregagh roads junction, the fourth in less than a year, renewing calls for action.

For full coverage of Caroline's exclusive story, and the latest crash, including the Farmers for Action letter to the Permanent Secretary of the Department of Infrastructure, see this week's paper.