Harry’s Run for his dad

A FATHER'S legacy of love will live on when his son runs from Coleraine to his Garvagh school to raise funds for the charity which tried to save him.

Just months after Ballymoney Rugby Club coach Peter Smyth lost his life in a road accident at Drumcroon Road, on the outskirts of Coleraine, Harry Smyth is training for a 12km challenge in his dad's memory.

Ten-year-old Harry, who will be joined by his mum Caroline, Gorran Primary School Principal James Cleland and teacher Jonny McMullan, told the Chronicle how he misses his dad's hugs most of all, adding: “He was funny and made me laugh; dad was always helping people.”

