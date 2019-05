TRIBUTES have been paid to Armoy man Sammy Mullan who tragically passed away last week.

The 51-year-old died suddenly last Saturday (May 18) and is survived by his wife Shelly, son Lee, daughter Molly, daughter-in law Janice, grandchildren Rose and J.J, mother-in-law Libby and her partner Jim.

Sammy was the owner of the popular Molly's Restaurant and Bar on Main Street.

