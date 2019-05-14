What’s in ‘Storey’ for NI Deafblind Community?

MERVYN Storey MLA recently met with a member of the local deafblind community John Nicholl to gain a better understanding of how he can help deafblind constituents with their every day challenges.

Combined sight and hearing loss is a growing issue in the UK, and predictions suggest that by 2030 there could be as many as 600,000 people in the UK struggling with it.

This could be the fastest growing disability in the UK, yet many of us don’t realise that we’re affected by it or that there is support available.

*For full story see this week's paper.