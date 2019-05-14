Freddy laid to rest

A 'STUNNED and shocked' community gathered in Sacred Heart Church, Cloughmills, last Thursday for the funeral of young local man Freddy McKendry killed in a car crash a few days before.

The funeral was so large that almost as many people were standing outside the church, as were inside.

Presiding Priest Father Liam Blaney addressed the family in his eulogy:

“This has been a very disturbing time for you as a family. Death is always disturbing but for a young person in his prime it is overwhelming the way it affects us, it raises all kinds of questions, challenges for us the very meaning and purpose of life. It taxes our faith.”

*See full story in this week's paper.