All systems go for the 90th anniversary North West 200

WITH just hours to go until the flag comes down on this year's International North West 200, it looks as though 2019 could be an absolute cracker.

A stellar rider line-up and wall-to-wall sunshine to go with it, there really is no better place than the North Coast to be over the next week as race organisers and fans prepare for the ferocious speeds on public roads between Portstewart, Portrush, and Coleraine.

This year, to mark the 90th anniversary of the event, The Chronicle has a special souvenir supplement covering the most memorable events over the North West's decorated history. A memento worth reading, the supplement includes a look back at the history of the event, features with Phillip McCallen, Billy Nutt, Mervyn Whyte, and radio personality Liam Beckett.

You can find the supplement inside this week's paper which is available to buy in shops tomorrow (Tuesday) morning.