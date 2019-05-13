Ullans Speakers Association gets £15,000 from Children in Need

BALLYMONEY based Ullans Speakers Association has just been awarded £15,354 for a project that will work with disadvantaged children and young people in local area.

BBC Children in Need has announced the award, made through the charity’s Small Grants Programme.

The Ullans Speakers Association will use the grant, over three years, to provide an after school club to children and young people in the area. The after school club will enable the children and young people to access new opportunities in the arts, music and sports which will improve self-confidence and develop skills in a safe and supportive environment.

Louise Morrow, Chairperson at Ullans Speakers Association said: “It’s fantastic to hear that we’ve been awarded this grant from BBC Children in Need which will enable us to provide a vital service to children in our area.”

Speaking of the new grants, Fionnuala Walsh, National Head of Northern Ireland at BBC Children in Need said: “It’s always a real pleasure to award new grants to projects like Ullans Speakers Association in Ballymoney, which demonstrates how our small grants programme makes a positive difference to children and young people’s lives. Both of our grant programmes are open to applications and I’d encourage anyone who is working with disadvantaged children and young people and looking for funding to apply.”

BBC Children in Need’s Chief Executive, Simon Antrobus added: “Thanks to our generous supporters, our Small Grants programme can and does make a significant and lasting impact on young lives. Each project will go on to make a positive and lasting difference to the lives of disadvantaged children and young people in the heart of local communities up and down the UK, so thank you for making these grants possible.”

Across County Antrim, BBC Children in Need is currently funding 25 projects to a value of £1.2million.

BBC Children in Need currently awards grants at six points during the year and funds two types of grants, both of which are open to new or existing applicants. Our Main Grants Programme is for grants over £10,000 per year to support projects for up to three years. Meanwhile, our Small Grants Programme supports projects for up to three years, and includes grants up to and including £10,000 per year. Both of these programmes are currently open to applications.

BBC Children in Need relies on the generosity and creativity of the thousands of supporters and fundraisers who raise millions of pounds for the charity every year. To date the UK public has raised over £1 billion for children and young people facing disadvantage across the