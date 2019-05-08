OPINION PIECE: DUP political beast giving itself another good stretch

BALLYMONEY DUP Councillor John Finlay's leaked letter to the party officers blasting the choice of the party's first openly gay candidate is storming through social media today.

To some it may appear that he has got himself into a bit of a pickle, and not for the first time, but I'm not so sure.

Whilst the issues are completely different, this bears some resemblance to an open letter he sent to party leader Arlene Foster last June blasting her Sunday attendance at the GAA final in Clones.

Now as then, there was speculation about rifts and splits emerging in the DUP about the issue.

Now as then I think it unlikely for a number of reasons.

The DUP has a conservative base, yet has successfully woo'd a constituency of voters beyond this base in order to become the leading unionist party.

Attending Sunday events, now regarded as acceptable, or even ordinary by the majority; and selecting electable candidates, regardless of orientation, in an increasingly secular society are all part of this.

But some of this blatantly does not sit well with Christian minded traditionalists within the party.

Cllr Finlay, a DUP stalwart with many years service to the party and Chairman of North Antrim DUP, traditionally polls well in Ballymoney.

Whilst pipped to top spot by UUP Cllr Darryl Wilson in the recent council election, he increased his own vote considerably.

Whilst many do not agree with his views, many also do.

In his actions he is reflecting the concerns of the traditional base that elected him.

Covering the story last year, I clearly remember, his concerns raised, Cllr Finlay quickly reached the point where he had no more to say on the matter.

This time also, he has (so far) not wished to elaborate on his “self evident” letter.

Though it arrived in the public domain not as he intended, he certainly could have, if he wished.

I concluded last year that the open letter to Arlene Foster was less about the DUP being riven by potentially disastrous splits and more about the DUP 'political beast' giving a stretch.

The traditional base registering, through councillor Finlay, their disquiet.

Not the DUP being fractured so much as being elastic; those crucial limbs getting stiff with concerns and needing a good stretch, then moving on.

For ultimately, if the party is to remain at the top of unionism, the reality of adapting to the rapid changes in society must be lived with and adapted to.

The political reality going forward is that if candidates like Cllr Bennington of whatever orientation, or background, prove to be as good vote winners for the DUP, as she has, we can expect more of them and more limb stretching by the DUP “political beast” to come as well.