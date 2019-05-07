Waiting time figures improve at Causeway Hospital

Causeway Hospital, Coleraine.

ATTENDANCES at Causeway Hospital's emergency department have continued to rise with 4,213 people seeking medical help in March alone, new figures have revealed.
Department of Health statistics show that in the same month the Coleraine hospital reported the highest percentage of patients (89.9%) commencing treatment within two hours of being triaged, while the Royal Victoria fared worst (60.6%).

*See full story in this week's Chronicle.

