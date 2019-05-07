Swann welcomes new Royal baby

UUP leader Robin Swann.

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

ballymoney.news@thechronicle.uk.com

NORTH Antrim MLA and UUP leader Mr Robin Swann has congratulated Prince Harry and his wife the Duchess of Sussex on the birth of their baby boy and has also invited the new parents and their son to visit the constituency.
Mr Swann said: “This is terrific news of a new royal baby and as a party we extend our hearty congratulations to the royal couple. I would also like to invite the royal couple and their new son to North Antrim and hope they are able to do so at the earliest opportunity. We certainly wish the royal couple and the new arrival every good health in the future."

