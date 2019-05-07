Peacock renews her call for action at Crabby Hill

LOCAL Sinn Féin Councillor Leanne Peacock has written to Roads Service again requesting action at Crabby Hill in Rasharkin.

Miss Peacock said, "I have been lobbying Roads Service to take action at Crabby Hill on the Townhill Roads Rasharkin for years at this point and while they inform me that they currently do not have the funding to advance the entire project that needs to be carried out it is my belief that smaller immediate steps need to be taken to resolve hazardous loose stones which are falling from the stone walls along this stretch of road and presenting a serious hazard to roads users."

"I have previously requested that action is taken to prevent loose stones from falling but no action was taken and so I have sent in a renewed request for action to be taken to address this serious issue which is causing many issues and a serious hazard for local road users."

"I await a response from Roads Service."

Back in November the Chronicle put the issues raised by Miss Peacock to the Department of Infrastructure, with a spokesperson then responding:

“The Townhill Road, near its junction with Tamlaght Road, has been assessed by the Department and compared with the many other pressing needs, the potential road improvement measures identified are deemed to be a low priority.”

“Given ongoing budgetary constraints and the other competing road safety demands there are currently no plans to implement any works at this location.”