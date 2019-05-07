Freddy’s life cut tragically short

THE COMMUNITY of Loughgiel and further afield has been devastated by the death of a young man in a tragic car crash not far from the village.

The young man, named locally as Freddy McKendry, was killed in a single vehicle road traffic collision on the Altnahinch Road just before 11pm on Sunday night.

Commenting, local Sinn Fein councillor Cara McShane said: “This is devastating news for the community.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the McKendry family, there is a large family network, well liked and respected across Loughgiel and the wider north Antrim area."

*Full story in this week's Chronicle