County Antrim Fleadh comes to Dunloy on Thursday

THE traditional musicians of Dunloy have been busily honing their musical talents during the last few weeks in anticipation for the Antrim Fleadh set to kick off in the local parish on Thursday May 9.

The week will comprise of members of the community of all ages and musical abilities getting a chance to showcase their skills using a host of different instruments and will have the opportunity to prove themselves in a variety of group sessions and showcase events such as the ‘Sounds of Antrim Concert’ that begins on Friday May 10 and the ‘Comhaltas Competitions and Ceili Bands Sessions’ that take place on Saturday 11 and Sunday 12.

This is an exciting time, particularly for the younger musicians as they get to perform to a wider audience and bigger crowds than they are accustomed to. Emma Diamond (8) plays the piano, tin whistle and sings. She was only four years old when she first began playing, and practices three times a week at home and school.

She is looking forward to the big week and after a lot of hard work and practice she states that “it is a good chance to impress family and friends and show everybody what we have learned.” Another promising talent amongst the youthful ranks of players is Aoife McKee (10). She first began playing for her Granny at a tender age, and now boasts an impressive repertoire of abilities that sees her capable of playing the violin, harp, banjo and piano. As one would expect, she claims that trying to find the balance of affording equal time to each instrument is difficult, but believes that it is worth it when everyone comes together to put on a performance that reflects all of the hard work and endeavour they have put into practice in order to make nights such as these a success. Eimear Dillon (21) who can play the violin, tin whistle and piano has been affiliated with the Comhaltas since she was six years old.

She thoroughly enjoys playing at sessions and possesses fond memories of a weekend in Donegal at McGrory’s Hotel in Culdaff where she and other members of the Comhaltas experienced a real sense of camaraderie and togetherness as they entertained members of the local community. She goes on to say how she believes that “lessons, informal sessions and showpiece events such as the upcoming Fleadh incorporates music with making life long connections, and helps to build a positive spirit as well as breed confidence amongst players as they are recognised for their growing talents, dedication and teamwork.”

As excitement builds towards this week of musical festivities, it seems that there isn’t any doubt that these skilful musicians with their many days, weeks and months of intense preparation, will be the talk of the village as they seek to impress at one of the most prestigious traditional musical weeks on the calendar.