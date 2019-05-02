Endings and beginnings on Ballymoney Main Street: Taggarts closes Cuba opens

THE cycle of life for businesses on Ballymoney Main Street goes on, a shop closes, a shop opens.

Many will have popped into Taggarts & Co Ltd hardware shop on lower Main Street in the last few days to see if they can pick up a bargain at their closing down sale.

Taggarts is the latest Main Street stalwart of long standing to close its doors and its demise will change the complexion of that part of the street just as the closure of Cassells did on the other side a few years ago.

No business lasts forever, but where there are endings, there are also beginnings.

Further up the hill at 12 Main Street Cuba clothing store opened its doors yesterday (Wednesday) in the old Tweeds shop after what must be one of the longest refurbishment projects in history.

The store, mindful of the past and of the continuity of usage have a 'Mr Tweeds@Cuba Suit lounge' dedicated to the memory of former owner Mr Hugh Tweed.

This touching gesture has gone down extremely well on social media with the President of Ballymoney Chamber of Commerce Mrs Winifred Mellet leading the many comments.

She said: “Brilliant idea to honour Hugh, he was an icon in the town , great excitement in the town for your opening, Cuba will be a great asset to Ballymoney.”

Cuba responded by saying : “It is hoped that Cuba can only add to the already quality retailing business in Ballymoney.

“We look forward to playing our part and to work with everyone in creating a vibrant town.”