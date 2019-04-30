‘The sky is the limit’

THE new owner of the former Dunnes Stores building on Church Street, Ballymoney has revealed exciting plans that could see up to 30 jobs created locally over the next two years.

The Managing Director of Payescape, currently based at the Acorn Centre, Mr John Borland recently took possession of the keys, and has outlined his vision for the building in an exclusive interview with The Chronicle.

Bushmills man Mr Borland said: “It is a long term plan, there is a lot of refurbishment work to be done but the team are very excited at the purchase of this property and at the prospect of moving down into the town. We have ambitious plans to create a great working environment.”

Payescape provide Cloud based Payroll System products and services to over a 1000 customers worldwide, who have payroll needs in the UK.

