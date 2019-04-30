‘The sky is the limit’

‘The sky is the limit’

John Borland and Maureen McCluggage of Payescape who have just bought the old Dunnes Stores building on Church Street, Ballymoney.

Alan Millar

Reporter:

Alan Millar

Email:

alan.millar@thechronicle.uk.com

THE new owner of the former Dunnes Stores building on Church Street, Ballymoney has revealed exciting plans that could see up to 30 jobs created locally over the next two years.
The Managing Director of Payescape, currently based at the Acorn Centre, Mr John Borland recently took possession of the keys, and has outlined his vision for the building in an exclusive interview with The Chronicle.
Bushmills man Mr Borland said: “It is a long term plan, there is a lot of refurbishment work to be done but the team are very excited at the purchase of this property and at the prospect of moving down into the town. We have ambitious plans to create a great working environment.”
Payescape provide Cloud based Payroll System products and services to over a 1000 customers worldwide, who have payroll needs in the UK.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Counting the Cost

The charred remains of the John Deere tractor that was used in last week’s ATM theft in Bushmills.

Counting the Cost

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354