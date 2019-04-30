Survey shows a demand for housing in Armoy

THE secretary of the Armoy Community Association is hoping that a recent survey can help create housing in the village.

Gerry Burns, and his colleagues from the Association, published an online survey to gauge interest of those who wished to live in Armoy in the near future.

According to Gerry, the response was ‘amazing’ as almost 40 people stated that they wish to live in the village, with over 50% of those looking for houses to be under the age of 35.

