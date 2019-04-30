Lives could be at risk

A DRASTIC reduction in the number of stroke units could place local lives at risk, according to a recently retired senior consultant from the Causeway Hospital.

Currently, services are spread across the Province's eight acute hospitals.

Under radical proposals tabled by the Department of Health, it could end up with between three and five 'hyper acute' units.

A proposed three-unit model would include Belfast's RVH, Craigavon and Altnagelvin.

