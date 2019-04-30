Easter rise, terrible surprise

BRAZEN burglars who ate fish and chips during a scurrilous weekend break-in at the Ballymoney office of Christians Against Poverty (CAP) have been blasted for the trail of destruction they left.

Speaking at the office in St Patrick's Parish Hall on Queen Street, CAP Manager Beth Thompson said she was “devastated” to discover the damage as she arrived for the Easter Sunday dawn service, while St Patrick's Rector, Andrew Sweeney described the incident as a “travesty” and a “crime against the community.”

The callous culprits damaged a steel door, then smashed a window to gain entry.

In the subsequent spree of vandalism, they burst open a filing cabinet before making of with...