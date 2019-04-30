Easter rise, terrible surprise

Easter rise, terrible surprise

Gordon Robinson (CAP) and Beth Thompson (CAP Manager) and Rev. Andrew Sweeney at the boarded up window where burglars gained entry to the CAP office at St Patrick's Parish Hall. WK18-AM-10

Alan Millar

Reporter:

Alan Millar

Email:

alan.millar@thechronicle.uk.com

BRAZEN burglars who ate fish and chips during a scurrilous weekend break-in at the Ballymoney office of Christians Against Poverty (CAP) have been blasted for the trail of destruction they left.
Speaking at the office in St Patrick's Parish Hall on Queen Street, CAP Manager Beth Thompson said she was “devastated” to discover the damage as she arrived for the Easter Sunday dawn service, while St Patrick's Rector, Andrew Sweeney described the incident as a “travesty” and a “crime against the community.”
The callous culprits damaged a steel door, then smashed a window to gain entry.
In the subsequent spree of vandalism, they burst open a filing cabinet before making of with...

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Counting the Cost

The charred remains of the John Deere tractor that was used in last week’s ATM theft in Bushmills.

Counting the Cost

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354