‘A leading light’ laid to rest

TRIBUTES are continuing to be paid to Tommy Campbell who has been described as a 'true gael' and a 'big gentleman' following his death after a short illness.

Mr Campbell died peacefully on March 25 and was laid to rest at St. Mary's Church, Cushendall three days later.

However, four weeks on, Campbell's legacy and contribution to the local community is fondly remembered.

The son of Joe and Rosemary Campbell, Thomas was born in Londonderry and lived in Moneymore and Crossmaglen, before residing in Cushendall in 1963 after his father was posted there as he worked for the Royal Ulster Constabulary.

Tommy was educated at St. Mary’s Primary School and then St MacNissi’s, Garron Tower at Carnlough.

