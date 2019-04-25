Allister to run in Euro Election

TUV leader Jim Allister submitted his nomination papers for the May 23 European Election this morning, Thursday April 25.

The UK is taking part in the election due to the failure to reach agreement on Brexit.

Commenting Mr Allister MLA said: “Three years on from the people of the U.K. determining, in the biggest mandate in our history, that we should leave the EU, it is shameful that elections are planned to the European Parliament - an institution we should have long since left.

“The fateful combination of Mrs May’s abysmal weakness and the bully boy tactics of Brussels has produced this travesty and betrayal of Brexit.

“If the election is to be held then it is imperative that Brexiteers in this part of the U.K., as elsewhere, fight it to win.

“If TUV did not fight, then, it would be a Remainer walkover, but with TUV in the field there is the opportunity to return two Brexiteers. This is the challenge and the opportunity.

“Moreover, TUV standing provides the best chance of two unionists winning. With the last European election having produced the first rise in the unionist vote in years, TUV’s participation maximises the unionist vote by giving every unionist someone to vote for and then transfer. It was TUV transfers that secured the second unionist seat last time. Again strong inter-unionist transfers are required and such will be urged by TUV.

“I believe emphatically in Brexit and while a deal was preferable, the imperative now is to leave. Mrs May’s disastrous deal, including its perfidious betrayal of Northern Ireland through the Backstop, can never be acceptable. A clean Brexit is now required. No Deal is now the way to go and will inevitably bring Brussels to the table once we have a Prime Minister who believes in and wants Brexit.

“I look forward to rallying support from those committed to Brexit and those who recognise in TUV the straight-talking politics that tells it as it is.”