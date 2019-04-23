Funding boost for Aghadowey church

A LOCAL church is to share in a £323,687 funding payout from the National Churches Trust.



A £20,000 National Churches Trust Cornerstone Grant will help fund roof repairs at the Grade B2 listed Aghadowey Presbyterian Church, making the church watertight and preserving its historic fabric.



Broadcaster and journalist Huw Edwards, Vice President of The National Churches Trust, said: “The UK's historic churches and chapels are a vital part of our national heritage.



“But to survive, many need to carry out urgent repairs and install modern facilities. The cost of this work is far beyond what most congregations can pay for themselves.



“So I’m delighted that the Aghadowey Presbyterian Church, Aghadowey, is being helped with a £20,000 National Churches Trust Grant. The work on the roof repairs will help secure the future of a historic building.”



Alison Harbison a volunteer at Aghadowey Presbyterian Church said: “We would like to thank the National Churches Trust for the grant of £20,000. This grant is a big encouragement to the congregation as they continue to work together to complete the work.”

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*