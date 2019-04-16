Tributes to the 'Van Man’

The late Gerry McGuigan.

THE Ballymoney community has been saddened at the recent  death of one of the town’s long standing ‘characters’.
Mr Gerry McGuigan, an extremely well known and popular personality and Manager at Old Market Vans on Market Street, died suddenly on March 20.
Many, many hundreds of family, friends and colleagues turned out for his funeral at Our Lady and St Patrick's Church on Sunday March 24.
His daughter Ciara paid a personal tribute to her father, saying: “Daddy's family was his gold, my mum Patricia..."

*For full story see this week's Ballymoney Chronicle, in shops now.  

