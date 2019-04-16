Stevenson appeal date set

Stevenson appeal date set

Cllr Ian Stevenson.

Alan Millar

Reporter:

Alan Millar

Email:

alan.millar@thechronicle.uk.com

A COURT has set the date for Ballymoney Councillor Ian Stevenson's  appeal against his conviction for sexual assault.
Cllr Stevenson, 49, of Headlands Avenue, Ballymoney was convicted on Thursday November 22 of sexually assaulting a female work colleage.
Since then Cllr Stevenson has strongly protested his innocence and his case came up to fix a date for the appeal at last Friday's Belfast Magistrates Court sitting in Laganside Courthouse.

*Full story in this week's Ballymoney Chronicle. 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

'Stars of the show'

Winners in the Strictly Coming Dancing for Aaliyah at Ballybrakes are Hayley Small and Dean Kane. SPB15-11

'Stars of the show'

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354