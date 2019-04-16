Stevenson appeal date set

A COURT has set the date for Ballymoney Councillor Ian Stevenson's appeal against his conviction for sexual assault.

Cllr Stevenson, 49, of Headlands Avenue, Ballymoney was convicted on Thursday November 22 of sexually assaulting a female work colleage.

Since then Cllr Stevenson has strongly protested his innocence and his case came up to fix a date for the appeal at last Friday's Belfast Magistrates Court sitting in Laganside Courthouse.

