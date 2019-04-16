Bushvale's 'Padre Ken' honoured for service 'Beyond the Call of Duty'

Rev Kenneth Crowe – ‘Padre Ken’ to the Cadet community – is pictured receiving congratulations and certificate from Mrs Joan Christie, Lord Lieutenant of Antrim. SPB16-10

A POPULAR Ballymoney Minister, known to hundreds of young people across Northern Ireland as ‘Padre Ken’, has been honoured at a formal ceremony at Hillsborough Castle.
Rev Kenneth Crowe, the Minister of Bushvale Presbyterian Church at Stranocum, received the Lord Lieutenant’s Certificate for Outstanding Meritorious Service Above and Beyond the Call of Duty.
This is one of the highest accolades that can be conferred on members of the Reserve Forces and Cadet movement.
Commenting on receiving the award, Rev. Crowe told The Chronicle: “I was very surprised and humbled to receive the award..."

*For full story see this week's Chronicle.

