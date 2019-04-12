Police issue contaminated supply of cocaine warning

POLICE have issued a warning on potential increased risk due to a contaminated supply of cocaine in counties Antrim and Londonderry.

Detective Superintendent Bobby Singleton from PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit said: “Police have received information that there may be a contaminated supply of cocaine in the County Antrim and County Londonderry areas. The information suggests that anybody consuming these drugs could experience serious adverse effects.

“All drugs carry risks and have the potential to be a poison. I’d appeal to anyone with any information on these or other suspected drugs in their community to contact police on the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively people can provide information through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”