'Stars of the show'

'Stars of the show'

Winners in the Strictly Coming Dancing for Aaliyah at Ballybrakes are Hayley Small and Dean Kane. SPB15-11

Alan Millar

Reporter:

Alan Millar

Email:

alan.millar@thechronicle.uk.com

“IT JUST shows you what Ballymoney can do if we put our mind to it!”
These are the words of Amber Miller, one of the dancers at the recent Strictly Come Dancing event held at Ballybrakes for Miss Aaliyah Cochrane, when seven couples battled it out before a packed audience.
DJ on the evening Barry Thompson described it as “an amazing night that showed the true community spirit” while one of the judges, Jackie Kyle described the contestants as “superb” with winning dancer Haley saying she “loved every minute of it.”
Readers will know that Aaliyah travelled to the Stem Cell Panama Institute Panama City with parents Kim and Aron at the beginning of March for special treatment for Cerebral Palsy (CP).
Commenting on Aaliyah's progress since the procedure, mum Kim said:

*For full story see this week's paper.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

'Stars of the show'

Winners in the Strictly Coming Dancing for Aaliyah at Ballybrakes are Hayley Small and Dean Kane. SPB15-11

'Stars of the show'

Community in shock

Ms Denise Glenn, whose funeral service takes place tomorrow (Wednesday) at the family home in Killyrammer at 12, followed by burial in First Kilraughts graveyard. SPB14-15

Community in shock

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354