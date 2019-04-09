'Stars of the show'

“IT JUST shows you what Ballymoney can do if we put our mind to it!”

These are the words of Amber Miller, one of the dancers at the recent Strictly Come Dancing event held at Ballybrakes for Miss Aaliyah Cochrane, when seven couples battled it out before a packed audience.

DJ on the evening Barry Thompson described it as “an amazing night that showed the true community spirit” while one of the judges, Jackie Kyle described the contestants as “superb” with winning dancer Haley saying she “loved every minute of it.”

Readers will know that Aaliyah travelled to the Stem Cell Panama Institute Panama City with parents Kim and Aron at the beginning of March for special treatment for Cerebral Palsy (CP).

Commenting on Aaliyah's progress since the procedure, mum Kim said:

