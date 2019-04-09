‘Hostile’ crowd helps man to escape from police car

FOUR men appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court yesterday (Monday) in connection with trouble which flared in Ballymoney town centre last November including an incident when a crowd surrounded a police car and helped a man escape.

They are Rodney Robert Trevor Boreland (47), of Alexandra Avenue; James Joyce Logan (27), of Cloneen Drive; Allister Anderson (23) of Union Street and Robert Desmond William Boreland (22), of Garry Drive - all Ballymoney.

They were at court for sentencing after previously pleading guilty to charges relating to the early hours of November 10 last year.

Rodney Boreland and James Logan each admitted one charge of assaulting different police officers.

Allister Anderson admitted being disorderly at Garry Drive and assaulting another police officer.

Robert Boreland admitted being disorderly behaviour at Garry Drive; obstructing a police officer and resisting another police officer in the execution of his duty.

A prosecutor said at 12.45am on November 10 police saw a large group of people at Ballymoney Main Street and the crowd began chanting as a PSNI vehicle passed.

When the police vehicle stopped at traffic lights a male they said was Robert Boreland threw a glass which smashed near the PSNI car.

*For full story see this week's Chronicle.