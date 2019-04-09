Cup winning days recalled

FIFTY years ago a talented team of young Ballymoney footballers celebrated victory in a schools competition, against dogged Ballymena opponents.
Contested as fiercely as any Windsor Park or Wembley fixture, this U13 encounter has stayed in the memory of local man Mr Ian Frizzell.
As well it should as Ian was goalie on this winning Ballymoney Tech 1969 U-13 team and has kindly shared his memories and his cup winning team photo with the paper.
Commenting Ian said: “50 years ago this month Ballymoney Tech won the Under-13 NI Tech Schools Cup.
“We beat Ballymena Tech in the final, which was held at Wakehurst Playing Fields, Ballymena."

*For full story, including a fantastic team pic taken after the match, see this week's Chronicle in shops now.

