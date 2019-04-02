Helping others runs in the family

60 family members all putting the miles in for Cystic Fibrosis Trust

Members of the extended McGuckian family circle who will be taking part in the 38th Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon on Sunday May 5. The family have sent themselves a £10,000 target and are curre

Lisa Gregg

Lisa Gregg

lisa.gregg@thechronicle.uk.com

WHEN the starting pistol goes off for the beginning of the 38th Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon, Armoy woman Terri Darragh will have the biggest smile on her face.
Because 60 members of Terri's extended family will be running in relay teams to raise money for Cystic Fibrosis Trust, a charity very close to the family's heart.
Terri, who is 37, was diagnosed with the genetic condition which affects more than 10,400 people in the UK, at just six months old. One in 25 of us carries the 'faulty' gene that causes Cystic Fibrosis, usually without knowing.
Terri's aunt, Una Corrigan (nee McGuckian), is one of those who will toe the line on Sunday May 5 and is one of the main instigators behind the rather unusual family day out

