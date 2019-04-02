Educational leaflets needed in all hire cars – call after latest Gracehill Road accident

THE latest road accident on the Gracehill Road, though no one was seriously hurt, has reignited calls for more to be done in respect of road safety at junctions on the Road.

Police are appealing for information following last Friday morning's (March 29), incident involving two vehicles and which occurred just before 8am at the same Clintyfinnan (Bregagh Road/Gracehill Road) junction were an American honeymooner was killed last September.

It is understood that another American visitor was involved in the accident, with local MLA Mervyn Storey calling for an educational leaflet to be put in hire cars operating from Dublin and Belfast airports explaining road signage.

While UUP Cllr Joan Baird has called for 'Stop' signs at these junctions to replace 'Give Way'.

