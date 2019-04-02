Community in shock

THREE local families have been plunged into mourning after terrible unforeseen circumstances robbed them of loved ones in completely separate incidents.

Tributes have been paid to Ballymoney residents Ms Denise Glenn and Mr Alec Murphy and Dervock man Mr Anthony Smylie as their families come to terms with their passing.

On Sunday afternoon the body of Ms Denise Glenn was discovered in Carrickfergus Marina, after she had previously gone missing during a weekend away.

Great-grandad Mr Alec Murphy, of Berryfield Park, is thought to have had a heart attack driving his car up Market Street on Sunday morning, with flowers being left where his vehicle hit the hedge.

The funeral of Dervock man Mr Anthony Smylie will take place tomorrow (Wednesday) after PSNI and Community Rescue Service personnel recovered his body from the riverbank near the Glenstall Rd on Friday.

He had gone missing earlier this month.

*For reports on all these tragedies, see this week's paper.