Community in shock

Three separate families plunged into mourning by tragic unforeseen circumstances

Ms Denise Glenn, whose funeral service takes place tomorrow (Wednesday) at the family home in Killyrammer at 12, followed by burial in First Kilraughts graveyard. SPB14-15

THREE local families have been plunged into mourning  after terrible unforeseen circumstances robbed them of loved ones in completely separate incidents.
Tributes have been paid to Ballymoney residents  Ms Denise Glenn and  Mr Alec Murphy and Dervock man Mr Anthony Smylie as their families come to terms with their passing.
On Sunday afternoon the body of Ms Denise Glenn was discovered in Carrickfergus Marina, after she had previously gone missing during a weekend away.

Great-grandad Mr Alec Murphy, of Berryfield Park,  is thought to have had a heart attack driving his car up Market Street on Sunday morning, with flowers being left where his vehicle hit the hedge.  
The funeral of Dervock man Mr Anthony Smylie will take place tomorrow (Wednesday)  after PSNI and Community Rescue Service personnel recovered his body  from the riverbank near the Glenstall Rd on Friday.
He had  gone missing earlier this month.

*For reports on all these tragedies, see this week's paper. 

