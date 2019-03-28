Morelli's closed for construction works

Visitors to Portstewart will have noticed that one of its most famous establishments, Morelli's, is currently closed for renovations.

The restaurant closed for a few days after the St Patrick's weekend to commence the works but this next stage takes in crucial structural and electrical works and thus that ice cream will have to wait for the reopening on Saturday, April 13.

The Morelli family are understandably excited about the plans and have decided to have an Official Opening once they get all the teething problems out of the way.

Speaking ahead of the grand reopening, a spokesperson said: "We have invited local celebrity Sarah Travers to metaphorically cut the ribbon in an afternoon that will also include some fun and games with Brian Moore but full details will follow."

It is also expected that there will be a jobs boost for Portstewart in the aftermath of the renovations as Morelli's will be looking to appoint some staff in the coming months.