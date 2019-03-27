Joseph a 'true hero'

A BALLYMONEY school boy who fought to save his mum's life after she had a heart attack at their Nursery Avenue home has received personal praise from the chief of the top UK body for “honouring bravery in the saving of human life.”

Readers may remember back in January we reported how young Joseph Pearson had been awarded a 'Certificate of Commendation' for his actions by the Royal Humane Society (RHS).

Brave Joseph fought to resuscitate his mother by administering cardiac pulmonary resuscitation (CPR), but sadly, she didn't make it.

Now speaking at the Society’s London headquarters the RHS Secretary Mr Andrew Chapman said : “This is an extremely sad case. No one could have done more than Joseph and the Paramedics did but nothing could be done to bring his mother back.



‘RICHLY DESERVED’

“For a 14-year-old boy to stay cool and do what he did in circumstances such as this is amazing. He was a true hero and richly deserves the award he is to receive.”

Back in January we reported how at 8.30am on July 24 last year 14 year old Joseph was lying in bed at his Nursery Avenue home, when his little brother Isaac started shouting.

Tragically his mum Julie, who was only 40 years old, had had a heart attack while sleeping in bed.

Joseph had completed his First Aid training with Ballymoney Cadets and this kicked in and he went immediately to try to save his mum.

He began administering CPR and giving her the kiss of life after clearing her airways and paramedics were on the scene within five minutes, but all their efforts were not successful.



NOMINATED

The 4th year at Ballymoney High School was subsequently nominated by his instructors, for the commendation.

A RHS spokesperson gave the background to their organisation, saying: “The roots of the Royal Humane Society stretch back more than two centuries. The Queen is its patron and its president is Princess Alexandra. It is the premier national body for honouring bravery in the saving of human life.

“It was founded in 1774 by two of the day's eminent medical men, William Hawes and Thomas Cogan. Their primary motive was to promote techniques of resuscitation.

“However, as it emerged that numerous people were prepared to put their own lives at risk to save others, the awards scheme evolved, and today a variety of awards are made depending on the bravery involved.

“The Society also awards non health care professionals who perform a successful resuscitation. Since it was set up the Society has considered over 87,000 cases and made over 200,000 awards. The Society is a registered charity which receives no public funding and is dependent on voluntary donations.

“It was one of a select number of organisations to receive a donation from the Patron’s fund which was set up to acknowledge work done by organisations of which the Queen is the patron, to mark her 90th birthday.”

The Chronicle understands that Joseph, who now lives in Balnamore with his dad, will receive his certificate at Magilligan Army Training Centre in early May.