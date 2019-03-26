Parade ‘shambles’ safety fears

POOR traffic management by police has been blamed for the “shambles” that occurred during an annual BB parade on Main Street, Ballymoney on Sunday.

Safety fears have been raised after hundreds of young people were forced to squeeze between a line of cars stuck on the street after the parade had begun.

Mr Tom Skelton, of Kilraughts BB, described the situation as a “shambles” adding that it “detracted from the spectacle of the parade.”

Parade organiser Mr Stewart Wright agreed with this assessment, adding that one of the police officers on duty had apologised to him afterwards.

*For full story see this week's paper.