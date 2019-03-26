Joseph a 'true hero'

A BALNAMORE school boy who fought to save his mum's life after she had a stroke at their Balnamore home has received personal praise from the chief of the top UK body for “honouring bravery in the saving of human life.”

Readers may remember back in January we reported how young Joseph Pearson had been awarded a 'Certificate of Commendation' for his actions by the Royal Humane Society (RHS).

Brave Joseph fought to resuscitate his mother by administering cardiac pulmonary resuscitation (CPR), but sadly, she didn't make it.

Now speaking at the Society’s London headquarters the RHS Secretary Mr Andrew Chapman said : “This is an extremely sad case. No one could have done more than Joseph and the Paramedics did but nothing could be done to bring his mother back."

