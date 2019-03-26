Community profile: Pastor Jon Ogle of Ballymoney Church of God

Pastor Jon Ogle

Alan Millar

Reporter:

Alan Millar

Email:

alan.millar@thechronicle.uk.com

THIS week we have finally caught up with a man we have wanted to do a Ballymoney Community Profile on for some time.
Pastor Jonathan Ogle of Ballymoney Church of God has taken time from his busy life of Church and Ministry to speak to The Chronicle about his life and loves, his likes and dislikes.
Since moving to Ballymoney from the 'big city' in July 2015 with his wife Louise and three daughters, Pastor Ogle has swiftly settled into life in rural north Antrim. 
Explaining his background, Pastor Ogle said: “I was born in a small market town called Rugby in the West Midlands, quite similar to Ballymoney.  Then, at the age of 11 my family moved to Nottingham to start a church.
“I did most of my growing up there, so generally, if someone asks me where I am from, I would say Nottingham.”
'TO SERVE'
So what made him decide to be a Pastor?
Jon continued: “Growing up in a Pastor’s home, the ‘pastoral role’ was always being lived out in front of me and my younger brothers.

*Read the full profile in this week's paper.

