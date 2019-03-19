Eoin's memory lives on

A life-saving defibrillator has recently been installed in the Ballybrakes Business Park in memory of Eoin Henry who sadly lost his life to cancer in 2017.



The Eoin Henry Foundation, which was formed in June 2017, donated funds towards the equipment for the local community to use.



The former Our Lady of Lourdes pupil was just 20 years old when he lost his brave battle with cancer, but his mum and dad decided to keep his memory going by forming the Foundation which has raised over £40,000 for charities to date.



Speaking to The Chronicle, Eoin’s father, Steve was proud to unveil the defibrillator outside the premises of his family business, EFS NI, a fitness equipment company based in the Ballybrakes Business Park itself.



“It is a vital piece of equipment for nearby workers and residents to have,” he said.



“The Ambulance Service explained to us that it’s preferable to have a defibrillator no longer than two minutes away, but the Milltown Service station is further than that.



“There are a lot of workers and residents who are close to the Ballybrakes Business Park, so it is good for the entire community.



“Everyone thinks it is brilliant and it is important as there is a gym within the same business park.”



SAVING LIVES



The defibrillator was installed last Wednesday (March 13) and there was a training session held by a member from the Cardiac Services a day later.



Steve admits understanding how to use the defibrillator was pretty much straightforward, but acknowledges how expensive they are to purchase.



“They are definitely expensive to buy but when you consider the importance of saving lives, then it is money well spent,” he added.



“The machine is pretty much self-explanatory as it prompts you throughout the process of using it.



“The training was serious and interesting and it was great to see so many people turned up to witness how to use it.



“It is fascinating to know that something so small can save thousands of lives.”

