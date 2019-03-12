Weekend of antisocial behaviour ‘wholly unacceptable’

POLICE are trying to establish if a spate of weekend incidents of antisocial behaviour involving up to 15 young people in four different areas across Ballymoney are linked.

It was believed that a masked man with baseball bat was involved in an incident at Bann Meadows, with up to 15 young people fighting on Millbrooke Drive, and incidents reported at Drumvale Road and Bendooragh Road as well.

UUP Councillor Darryl Wilson has appealed to members of the public to assist the PSNI after what he described as “a weekend of anti social behaviour.”

He said: “Incidents such as these, including the anti social behaviour, are wholly unacceptable and those responsible need to be brought to book as soon as possible.”

PSNI Inspector Bradley said: "Police received a report at 10:15am on Sunday March 10 about a group of youths who had been fighting on the street in the Bann Meadows area during the early hours of the morning, around 2am.



*For the full story including the lengthy police statement on these incidents see this week's paper in shops now.